TPL introduces healthcare services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

TPL Life Insurance is now providing access to an exclusively designed TPL Life Lounge & Healthcare Services for its customers at Ziauddin Hospital. The unveiling ceremony of the newly opened TPL Life Lounge at Ziauddin Hospital took place with the core management of TPL Life Insurance and various dignitaries of the hospital present. TPL Life’s CEO, Faisal Abbasi, cut the ribbon at the opening.

“TPL Life Exclusive Lounge at Ziauddin Hospital is indicative of our commitment to introduce ‘real’ value added offerings to our customers. We believe that this facility will be a significant leap in taking care of our valued customers when it really matters. We are thankful to Ziauddin Hospital and its management for sharing the same vision as TPL Life’s i.e. ensuring our customers experience the best of care when they visit the hospital. This indeed is a very happy moment for all of us”.

The range of services offered by TPL Life at Ziauddin Hospital include: 24/7 access to facilitation by the TPL Life Attendant, quality insurance advisory services through the company’s insurance expert, information regarding health, savings and life insurance plans, appointment alerts and a concierge service for refreshments.