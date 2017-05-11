Toyota annual profit drops 21pc

Tokyo

Toyota said Wednesday its annual net profit fell for the first time in five years, with the Japanese automaker unexpectedly warning of more declines as a stronger yen takes a bite out of its bottom line.

The Corolla and Prius hybrid maker posted a profit of 1.83 trillion yen ($16 billion) on slightly lower revenue of 27.6 trillion yen for the recently ended year to March—well down from a record 2.31 trillion yen net profit the previous year.

Toyota said it expects to see a net profit of 1.5 trillion yen in the current year to March 2018, well off market expectations around 1.9 trillion yen.—AFP