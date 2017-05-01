Towels worth $70.354m exported in March

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Towels exports from the country during month of March, 2017 grew by 15.78 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of the last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, about 15,325 metric tons of towels worth US$ 70.354 million exported in month of march as compared the exports of 13,551 metric tons valuing US$ 50.76 million of the same month of last year.

However, during first three quarters of current financial year exports of the towel from the country decreased by 3.18 percent as was recorded at 132,723 metric tons.

Towels worth of US$ 578.24 million were exported during the period from July-March, 2016-17 as compared the exports of 597.1 million of the corresponding period of last year.

However, in last 9 months exports of bed wear grew by 5.11 percent and about 263,814 metric tons of the bedwear worth US$ 1.585 billion exported as compared the exports of 244,295 metric ton valuing of US$ 1.508 billion of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, exports of bed wear increased by 5.43 percent and was recorded at 29,259 metric tons valuing US$ 180 million as against the exports of 28,995 metric tons worth of US$ 171.182 million of same month of last year.

It may be recalled that textile group exports from the country during month of March grew by 6.16 percent and reached at US$ 1.64 billion as compared the exports of US$ 1.03 billion of same month of last year.

During last nine months textile goods worth US$ 9.278 billion exported as compared the exports of US$ 9.362 billion of same period of last year.