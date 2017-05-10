Tourists to get tech-based facilities

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will introduce new areas and technology based facilities for tourists to make their journey memorable. This was stated by Managing Director PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor in a meeting with Chief Executive of Shuja Royal Limo Services Hafiz Nawaz Shuja.

Later, talking to APP, he said it is the basic objective of PTDC to provide world class facilities to the tourists to make their journey to Pakistan memorable. He said PTDC IT Department will develop an interactive dynamic with latest technology website and also assist operations of new buses for Islamabad City Tour Bus Service.

He said by promoting health, cultural, agriculture and aviation tourism country economy would be strengthened besides promoting soft tourist friendly image of the country the world over.

“In the rest of the world, Tourism sector works under federation therefore, we are also making efforts to form an organization for tourism promotion as well as retaining PTDC on federal level.” he said.—APP