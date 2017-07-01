Tourist loses life while making selfie in Naran

Naran

Selfie craze on Friday took another life of young man at Naran valley in Manshera district when three tourists buried under a glacier while making a selfie, one of them died while two other critically injured.

According to the police sources, three tourists of Karachi were making selfies with a glacier at Kali Matti Naran when suddenly the glacier moved and collapsed over the tourists, all three tourists were buried under the debris.

Kaghan police and locals immediately reached at the spot and rescued all three tourist and shifted them to hospital where one tourist lost his life. Every year several people die while making selfies at dangerous places in northern areas of Pakistan. During last year more than 10 tourist lost their lives only in Naran and Balakot while trying to make selfies.—APP