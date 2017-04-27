Tourism promotion

MINISTER of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has pointed out that cultural and physical diversity makes Pakistan a hot spot for tourism and all stakeholders especially the private sector will have to come forward to exploit the potential and project a soft image of the country. Addressing oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Association of Tour Operators in Islamabad, she said domestic tourism has improved over the last four years due to better security situation.

It is true that domestic tourism has picked up and this is evident from rush of people in areas of tourist attraction like Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Tarbela, Mangla and Khewra on weekends and during vacation. More and more people from rest of the country visit these and other areas including Dir, Swat, Abbottabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. This is indeed a positive development which is indicative of restored confidence of people in the security situation. Pakistan has scenic spots, historical places and religious and cultural heritage that could attract tourists from across the globe provided we are able to project soft image of the country successfully as pointed out by the Information Minister. No doubt, her Ministry and its attached departments are trying their best to present Pakistan in positive colours in the comity of nations yet government alone is not expected to carry out this gigantic responsibility especially in the backdrop of propaganda campaign unleashed by our enemies that always try to portray Pakistan negatively. Unfortunately, some sections of our media also, knowingly or unknowingly, are to be blamed for this sorry state of affairs as they too blow up things disproportionately. Pakistan’s tourism potential would increase tremendously due to CPEC related activities as roads, highways and motorways would provide easy access to many areas of tourist attractions. It is also responsibility of the private sector to come forward and help develop world class recreational and lodging facilities in such areas.

