Tourism needed to be declared priority by govt

Private sector is ready to extend all out cooperation for promotion of tourism industry.

Tourism promotion should be declared as high priority by the government in the year 2017, said Aleem Javed Chaudhary, a representative of tourism industry talking to APP here on Sunday

He suggested for holding conferences and other activities in consultation with both public and private sectors to promote tourism and increase foreign exchange for the country.

He also stressed the need to develop tourism infrastructure such as motels, resorts, recreational areas, management institutions of motels and hotels, production of tourist literature and publicity material etc.

“Through proper projection of country’s tourism potentials and efficient utilization of resources, we can easily promote tourism “,he said.

He urged the provincial governments to allow concession in respect of fares in buses, rest houses etc to domestic travellers.

In case where such concessions are available the amount of percentage should be increased to attract more people to undertake visits. Aleem Javed said the government should also give proper incentives and concessions to the private sector in tourism sector.—APP

