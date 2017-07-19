Tourism industry picking pace

Online bookings witness increase in Summer season

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Pakistan’s tourism industry is picking pace as online hotel bookings witnessed an increase during the summer season, shared by Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s leading hotel booking website. To facilitate and encourage individuals and families to explore the beauty of Pakistan, Jovago.pk is offering secure and confirmed bookings in all major hotels and guest houses across the country.

Pakistan is a home to some of the most beautiful locales. From scenic mountains to crystal clear lakes, the country satisfies the cravings of each and every wanderlust soul. Yet, so far, much of Pakistan has remained untapped by tourism.

Jovago.pk through its various campaigns and discount offers has played an important part to strengthen the country’s tourism sector. Their continuous effort has paid off as during the current summer season. The portal witnessed an increase in online hotel bookings.

To gain respite from the searing heat, families and travelers prefer the cool and picturesque northern areas. Apart from the tourist preferred valleys of Naran, Kaghan and Hunza, the upcoming Shandur Polo Festival has also made Skardu the center of attention among the tourist fraternity.

Commenting on the rising trend of online hotel bookings, Nadine Malik, CEO Jovago Asia said, “Pakistan is a country that has immense potential for domestic tourism. Pakistan’s perception as a whole is improving and eventually has increased the growth of this sector in local market. In line with its commitment to facilitate travelers, Jovago’s aim is to promote and encourage the positive and true image attached to the country by offering pocket-friendly hotel accommodations across Pakistan that will spur domestic tourism.”