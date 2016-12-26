Tourism Deptt to be set up in educational institutions

Staff Reporter

Department of Tourism and Hospitality will be set up in all leading universities of the country. This was stated by the Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan while addressing at a seminar held at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Peshawar,said a news release issued here Monday.

National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC) under the Higher Education Commission was organized its Preliminary meeting of National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC) in the discipline of Tourism from November 15-17, 2016 at HEC, Regional Centre, Peshawar.

The purpose of the meeting was to develop the curriculum of Tourism at undergraduate and graduate level, respectively.

The major objectives of this meeting was to incorporate the subject of Tourism in curriculum so as to enable the future generation to unearth the hidden treasure generally and about the tourism and natural bounties in particular with which Pakistan already in abundant under its lofty mountains and deserts and plain field.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan was the guest of honour on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts done by HEC to organize such event to create awareness among the youth and general public about the significance of tourism in the country.