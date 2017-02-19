Tourism can generate high revenues: FPCCI

Lahore

The tourism sector can generate high revenue with minimum investment, therefore, the government should take effective measures for promotion of this potential sector.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoorul Haq Malik expressed these views in a especial meeting with Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) here at FPCCI Regional Office.

Malik said that domestic tourism should be promoted and encouraged. “Tourism is the only way to present soft image of the country and fight against terrorism. Pakistan is land of opportunities, a beautiful country that enjoys four seasons with beautiful deserts, fertile land and beautiful mountain ranges. It is our responsibility to promote our heritage and archaeological sites of Indus and Gandhara civilizations,” he maintained.

PTDC Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan said that promotion of religious tourism was their top priority, adding that there was huge potential in tourism sector which should be cultivated immediately via public-private partnership. He said PTDC was attracting overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors.

He also shared various structural reform in the PTDC and said the PTDC was working more effectively than before.

He mentioned that he had appointed four honorary coordinators in different countries to promote Pakistan’s tourism at international level. They were signing MOUs with different airlines, international organization and education institution in Pakistan. While sharing initiatives, he said the PTDC was visiting various chambers within country for exploring tourism potential there. Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan and Manzoorul Haq Malik jointly declared 2017 as ‘Year of Tourism’.

In the end, the FPCCI crest was also presented to PTDC Managing Director by Manzoorul Haq Malik.—APP