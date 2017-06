Tokyo

Toshiba delayed the release of its long-overdue earnings again Friday, with the troubled conglomerate saying it needed more time to finish accounting work at its loss-hit US nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric (WEC).

The latest in a string of delays comes amid doubt about the future of one of Japan’s best-known firms, which is grappling with claims of financial misconduct at the atomic unit. Westinghouse is now sitting in bankruptcy protection.—AFP