Tortured body of 11-year-old recovered, two assassins arrested

Staff Reporter

The tortured body of a 12-year-old boy was recoveredon Saturday from bushes at Taiser Town, in the outskirts of the city.

The child was identified as Mubashir son of Abdur Rehman, who had been kidnapped three days ago from Surjani Town.

The accused had murdered two women at the boy’s house. As Mubashir was an eye-witness to the murder, they kidnapped and later killed him, police said. The two accused have been arrested, police said.

This is not a stand-alone incident. In August this year, the body of a four-year-old child was found from Karachi’s Hussain Hazara Goth. His father alleged his child had been kidnapped, though police and doctors called it an incident of drowning.