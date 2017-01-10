Torture marks found on child maid Tayyaba

Islamabad

A medical board examining 10-year-old child maid Tayyaba confirmed torture marks on her body.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) Dr Javed Ikram said that he had completed her medical examination and had found torture marks on her body.

The team led by Dr Javed Ikram obtained DNA samples of Tayyaba as well as samples of burn marks on her back.

DNA samples of Tayyaba’s father Azam, mother and brother Zain were also obtained.

In the meantime another pair from Layyah has arrived in Islamabad and claimed that Tayyaba could be their daughter, who disappeared about a year back. They said that the face appearance of Tayyaba is like their missing daughter.

They were taken to I-9 police station and according to police, their DNA tests would also be carried out.

Law Enforcement Agencies and Police recovered Tayyaba from a suburban area of Islamabad on Sunday. She had mysteriously gone missing after the case was highlighted in local media upon which the Supreme Court had taken a suo moto action.

The girl was distanced from her mother and home while she was just eight years old. Thrown into the kiln of child labour to pay off her father’s debts, Tayyaba allegedly continued to suffer brutal torture.—INP