Torrential rain, heavy snowfall disturb life in Hazara division

Abbottabad

Widespread rain coupled with snowfall over the hilly areas of Hazara division have severely damaged mud houses and blocked link roads in different areas of Circle Bakot, Galyat, Kaghan, Thandyani and Kohistan.

Kaghan, Naran, Galyat and Thandiani received about two feet snow during last three days. Land sliding has destroyed many communication links between rural and urban areas. Relentless showers, which began in Hazara division three days back followed by flash-flood, damaged many mud houses, roads and thoroughfares of surrounding villages.

Many tourists have been trapped after the snowfall at Kalabagh, Nathiagali and Donga Gali and waiting for the clearance of the road.

Rain also showered Abbottabad and surrounding areas while Thanidani received snowfall in the morning which brought the temperature down.

Every year after snowfall people of Galyat and Thandiani faces serious shortage of food items, Petrol, LPG and fire wood while local authorities and provincial government have no solution for these issues.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) also established a help desk in Galyat to cope with the land sliding, road blockage, electricity breakdown and other issues, Wapda, Civil and Works (CW) are also the member of the desk.

Director GDA Inayatullah Waseem also visited Galyat to monitor the situation and directed the concerned to immediately clear the roads.—APP