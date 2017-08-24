Torrential rain claims five more lives bringing total to 13

City Reporter

A fresh spell of torrential rainfall lashed the metropolis Tuesday and Wednesday leaving at least five more people dead, bringing the total death toll in rain-related incidents to 13 since Monday.Two people were electrocuted to death late night here in Zaman Town, Korangi, rescue officials said, while two others – one each in Block L of Orangi Town and Sector 5D of New Karachi – also died in similar accidents.Rescue sources added that factoring in the latest death, the total number of lives lost due to electrocution amid heavy rain is now 13.Large parts of the city were left without electricity after the rain started. Various social media users reported that several areas, including Gulshan-e-Hadeed,Nazimabad-Liaquatabad underpass, Malir, Super Highway, and the University Road areas, plunged into darkness soon afterwards. Major thoroughfares of the metropolis were also inundated with rainwater, causing severe traffic jams during the morning rush hour. One of K-Electric’s high-tension lines tripped during the downpour, while eight of its grid stations experienced a major fault. Around 250 feeders also tripped, whereas rain and high winds damaged electric wires in numerous areas. A spokesperson of the city’s power utility said around 100 of the tripped feeders have been restored while work on bringing the rest back online is under way.

