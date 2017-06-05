Torkham border remains closed for five hours

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The Pak Afghan border at Torkham remained closed for five hours on Sunday when the security officials received tip off that some suspected persons had entered Pakistan via Torkham border. Sources said.

The officials of the political administration told local journalists that Torkham border was sealed for all sort of traffic after they had received information that some suspected persons were present in the area and has entered via Torkham border illegally.

The officials said that security force personnel with the personnel of Khasadar forces carried out a search operation in the adjacent areas with Torkham border and did not find any person.

The security officials during searchin operation in Torkham and Landikotal surrounding areas arrested eight Afghan nationals having no valid travel documents. The forces have also recovered arms during the search operation. Sources said that arrested persons were shifted to army garrison for interrogation.

Meanwhile the president of all transport union Shakir Afridi talking journalists said that security officials at Torkham had received secret information that some anti-state persons have entered Pakistan via Torkham border using container trucks. He said the officials should punish those truck owners who found guilty of carrying out such heinous action.

The all transport union disown those truck owners and drivers who facilitate persons being involved in anti-Pakistan activities. Shakir Afridi stated. It was learnt by this scribe that a large of loaded and empty trucks and citizens of both countries were stranded on the both side of Torkham.