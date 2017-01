Moscow—Russia’s military successfully test-fired a Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile, a statement published on the Defense Ministry website on Tuesday, January 17, said. . The missile, one of Russia’s first ICBMs developed after the fall of the Soviet Union, was fired from the Plesetsk spaceport and struck its target at a firing range in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Russian defence authorities say the test was conducted to confirm the weapon’s stability.

Related