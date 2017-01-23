Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

Jeddah

Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump administration which would prevent Iran from wreaking havoc in the Middle East.

Writing in Time magazine on Saturday — a day after Donald Trump took charge at the White House — Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida and a 2016 Republican candidate for president, and Dennis Ross, a former aide to Barack Obama and a counsellor at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the new administration should move quickly to cut off Iran’s financial pipeline, reports Arab News.

They lamented the fact that while Tehran was “saber-rattling and threatening our allies in the region,” the response from Washington was muted.

“Time and again, the Obama administration ignored the comprehensive nature of the Iranian threat and soft-pedaled non-nuclear sanctions, seemingly out of fear that Iran would walk away from the nuclear deal,” they wrote in a piece.

They said new bipartisan efforts in Congress to turn back Iran’s destabilizing playbook should be widely supported.

“The Preventing Destabilization of Iraq and Syria Act of 2016 … provides a strong foundation,” they wrote. “It would mandate the imposition of sanctions against terrorist organizations and foreign countries like Iran, “that threaten the peace or stability of Iraq or Syria.” They said such measures should also be extended to cover other crucial US allies in the region, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Bush and Ross did not call for ripping up the nuclear deal on Day 1 but instead favoured the idea of isolating Iran and raising the costs of its continued intransigence. “The incoming Trump administration should adopt a more expansive strategy toward Tehran … by addressing those vital issues beyond the scope of the (Iran nuclear) agreement, specifically Iran’s chronic regional meddling,” they said.

According to the two, a new campaign of pressure on Iran could help turn the tide.

“The US has no shortage of tools for affecting Iran’s behavior. A good one to start with (is to) aggressively enforce the existing sanctions architecture,” they wrote.

Among the important suggestions forwarded by the two is one relating to Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Al-Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The Trump administration can move quickly by pushing for enforcement of the UN travel ban imposed on key figures in the Iranian (military) leadership, like Soleimani, who has been pictured in Aleppo, Fallujah and near Mosul,” they said.