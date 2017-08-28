Top US diplomat’s Pakistan visit postponed

Observer Report

Washington

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells’s visit to Pakistan has been postponed.

According to the United States Embassy, the official visit of Alice Wells was postponed upon the request of the government of Pakistan.

Alice Wells was supposed to visit Pakistan in the upcoming week as tensions between US and the Islamic Republic turned sour after President Trump’s accusations against Pakistan.

Following Trump’s incendiary remarks, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif delayed his

tour to the United States and said that he could visit China, Russia before US.

The spokesperson for the US embassy says that due to senior officials being tied up with prior commitments and having no time, Wells has put off her tour.

The spokesperson said in a statement that Wells will now arrive in the country next week.

Wells, who is also the Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, will discuss the new American policy on Afghanistan and Pakistan’s reservations on the matter with the civil-military leadership, the US State Department has said.

Her visit to Islamabad will be the American diplomat’s second this month which follows President Donald Trump’s announcement of new Afghan policy with deployment of thousands more troops in the war-torn country and pillorying Pakistan for offering safe haven to militants.