Top US CEOs resign for Trump’s failure to condemn Virginia rally

Washington

First it was the leader of a major United States (US) pharmaceutical, then the chief executive officer (CEO) of an athletic gear company, and before the day had ended, the CEO of a $170 billion tech giant. Three of the nation’s top executives resigned from a federal panel created years ago to advise the US president.

Now, others are pushing for more executives to refuse to serve President Donald Trump after what many believe to be an inadequate response to a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one dead and dozens injured.

Trump, in his statement on the rally, had blamed “many sides” for the violent clashes between protesters and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. Tough he in Monday announcement clearly condemns the white supremacists by naming them.—AP