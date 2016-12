Kunduz

A senior Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi, along with five other armed Taliban, were killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police operation.

Afghan interior ministry said in a statement that during the operation, nine other armed Taliban were wounded. They said two rocket launchers, two machine guns and one vehicle were seized.

According to the MoI, Jahadi had been one of the leaders of the Kunduz battle.—INP/