Top Russian diplomat found dead

Moscow

A top Russian diplomat was found dead in his Moscow apartment Monday, just hours after Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey was shot dead at an art exhibit in Ankara.

Petr Polshikov, 56, was discovered with a bullet wound to the head, according to reports. The announcement came just hours after Ambassador Andrey Karlov was assassinated in Ankara, reported The Daily Caller.

Two empty bullet shells were found in the apartment, and a gun was discovered under the sink in the bathroom, according to the UK’s Evening Standard. His wife was also reportedly home at the time of the killing, but was safe in another room. Police are exploring all possibilities at the time being.

Polshikov was a senior figure in the Latin American department of the Russian foreign ministry. While there are some reports that the career-diplomat had left the Ministry, it was unclear if he was currently working for another branch of the Russian government at the time of his death.

He has served previously at the Russian embassy in Bolivia.