Ton-up Cook and Root give Windies hard day’s night

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Alastair Cook and captain Joe Root both scored hundreds as England dominated the West Indies in the inaugural day/night Test on English soil at Edgbaston on Thursday.England were 348 for three at stumps on the first day of what is just the fifth day/night Test worldwide.Cook was 153 not out after more than six hours at the crease. Together with Root (136), he put on 248 for the third wicket The past and present England skippers had come together with their side faltering at 39 for two after both debutant Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley had been dismissed for eight.

