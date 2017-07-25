Tomic says he has no love for the game

Sydney

Australian star Bernard Tomic admits he is playing tennis just for the money and says he has no love for a game that has earned him millions. In a frank Australian television interview, the 24-year-old told his fans to stay at home rather than paying to watch him play if they were opposed to his polarising on-court antics. “Don’t come,” Tomic said late Sunday. “Just watch on TV, you don’t have to pay anything.” Tomic, who was slugged with a US$15,000 fine after he claimed he was “bored” during his lacklustre first round defeat at Wimbledon last month, said he oscillates between full commitment and apathy on court.

“Throughout my career I’ve given 100 percent. I’ve given also 30 percent. But if you balance it out, I think all my career’s been around 50 percent,” Tomic, who has slid down the rankings to 73 from a career-high 17, said in the interview.

“I haven’t really tried, and (still) achieved all this. So it’s just amazing what I’ve done.”

Asked to provide advice to aspiring tennis players he was blunt.

“Don’t play tennis. Do something you love and enjoy, because it’s a grind, and it’s a tough, tough, tough life. My position, I’m trapped. I have to do it,” he said.

“Tennis chose me. It’s something I never fell in love with. You know, I like it.”

Tomic also stood by his inflammatory comments after being controversially eliminated at Wimbledon by German Mischa Zverev.

“I don’t regret what I said. That’s why I said it—to piss a few people off,” he said.

“I didn’t come from a rich family. We had no money.

“And now living in all these lavish houses and property around the world, it’s my choice. It’s something that I’ve worked for.”

Tomic was axed by his racquet sponsor just hours after his Wimbledon fine, deeming his behaviour unacceptable.—AFP