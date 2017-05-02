Tokyo shares rise

Tokyo

Tokyo shares shook off early losses to edge up Monday morning as investors cheered yen weakness ahead of an extended holiday in Japan.

Solid earnings from selected companies also buoyed buying, though continued North Korea tensions and soft economic data from the US and China weighed on sentiment. “Earnings reports from exporters have been relatively solid,” Mitsuo Shimizu, deputy general manager at Japan Asia Securities in Tokyo, told Bloomberg News.

“But with many companies assuming a foreign-exchange rate of 105 yen per dollar, investors will remain cautious about pushing equities too much higher,” he said.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.41 percent, or 78.25 points, to 19,274.99 by the lunch break. The Topix index of all first-section shares gained 0.26 percent, or 4.01 points, to 1,535.81. The Tokyo bourse opened on a lower tone as investors grew cautious after seeing weak US and Chinese indicators.

Lingering geopolitical woes over North Korea also discouraged buying. But players returned to buying as the dollar steadily climbed to 111.65 yen from the 111.41 yen seen in New York Friday afternoon.

A weaker yen is positive for Japanese exports as it makes them more competitive overseas, while increasing the value of foreign earnings when repatriated.—AFP