Tokyo shares fall as N. Korea worries linger

Tokyo

Tokyo’s benchmark index ended at its lowest level in more than three months Monday as lingering worries about the war of words between the United States and North Korea offset better-than-expected Japanese economic growth. The market headed south as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend in Japan, after geopolitical tensions dented overseas markets on Friday.

CIA director Mike Pompeo tried to lower the temperature at the weekend, offering assurances there was “nothing imminent” in the escalating stand-off between Washington and Pyongyang. That came after US president Donald Trump hinted at military action over Pyongyang’s threat to launch missiles towards the Pacific island of Guam, a US territory.

With joint South Korean-US military exercises scheduled and North Korea celebrating “Liberation Day” Tuesday, volatility could return to markets, analysts said. “The market is in a ‘risk-off’ mood, and falls are likely particularly during the early part of this week,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.98 percent, or 192.64 points, to close at 19,537.10, its lowest close since early May.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues fell 1.12 percent, or 18.19 points.—AFP