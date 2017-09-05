Tokyo shares close higher, US jobs data in focus

Tokyo

Tokyo shares closed higher for a third straight day Friday as a weaker yen boosted the outlook for exporters, with eyes turning to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The gains topped off a volatile week for Japanese markets, with a North Korean missile test that flew over the north of the country fuelling geopolitical fears and a flight to the safety of the yen, a haven in times of turmoil.

A tempered reaction by US President Donald Trump to Pyongyang’s provocation soothed nerves on trading floors, helping investors focus on fundamentals again.

On Friday the benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.23 percent, or 45.23 points, to close at 19,691.47—a gain of 1.23 percent over the week.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ticked up 0.13 percent, or 2.18 points, to 1,619.59. It was up 1.42 percent over the week.

Exporters were the main winners as the dollar rebounded against the yen on the back of strong US data and renewed hopes the White House will push on with its market-friendly tax-cutting plans. The greenback fetched 110.10 yen Friday, up from 109.97 yen in New York and sharply higher than the 108.50 yen levels touched at the height of the missile crisis.

A cheaper yen inflates exporters’ expatriated profits and makes their goods competitive in foreign markets.

Focus now turns to the release of non-farm payrolls in Washington later in the day. Dealers will pore over the reading for clues about the Federal Reserve’s plans to lift interest rates for a third time this year.

“The market is closely watching” the data, which “is expected to see a brisk rise in the number of jobs,” said Ichiro Asai, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, in an online video commentary.

Recent increases in the number of jobs were concentrated in industries with relatively low salaries, he added.

Next week sees the release of revised second-quarter Japanese economic growth figures.

In Tokyo share trading, Sony climbed 0.89 percent to 4,376 yen while Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing rose 0.47 percent to 31,620 yen. Panasonic was down 0.20 percent at 1,462.5 yen.

Airline ANA Holdings jumped 2.91 percent to 419.7 percent after it announced a share buyback plan while SoftBank was up 0.31 percent at 8,950 yen.—AFP