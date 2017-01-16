Together will complete mission of ‘Polio Free Pakistan’: Mumtaz Jakhrani

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Department, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani directed all the district population officers, medical officers, reproductive health services centers (RHS) along with field staff that they must extend full cooperation with health department Sindh in “Polio eradication campaign” from Jan 16 to 18, 2017.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mir Mumtaz Jakhrani said that with combine efforts and dedication we will complete our mission “Polio free Pakistan” soon. We are to save and secure our nation and these children will steer the country in future, their health and safety is state’s responsibility.

Minister for population welfare will himself visit and monitor the campaign and contribution of population welfare department. Population minister further said that no lame excuse will be tolerated in this regard.

He added that all stake holders are committed to pour all the resources in the national cause.

Population welfare department is an active partner of this campaign and ready to rend all material and non material resources from provincial to district and district to community level.—INP