Tobacco control coalition calls for implementation of 85pc pictorial warning

World No Tobacco Day

Staff Reporter

The Coalition for Tobacco Control Pakistan (CTC-Pak) has organized 77 activities to celebrate World No Tobacco Day this year with the support of its partners in 70 districts covering all four provinces of Pakistan. The major activities included displaying 72 banners in front of district government offices, six press conferences at Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad, a nationwide essay and art competition, an open letter to the Prime Minister and 200 streamers displayed at the federal capital (Blue Area Road), Islamabad (in collaboration with Capital Administration Development & Division). The partners also organized a demonstration in front of Islamabad Press Club at the federal capital on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

“Give priority to health over business, save our children from tobacco! Implement 85% Pictorial Health Warning Immediately” This is the call of the partners of CTC-Pak on the World No Tobacco Day. While the world is going for stricter tobacco control policies, the people of Pakistan are still waiting for the government to fulfill its two years old commitment to implement 85% enhanced Pictorial Health Warning (PHW) on cigarette packs announced back in January 2015.

“The PHW cautious the smokers and others around him about the health hazards from tobacco use. But unfortunately the decision for larger warning on cigarette packs in public health interest is not implemented so far. We demand the government to implement the PHW decision immediately to protect our youth and children from tobacco.” Said Khurram Hashmi, the National Coordinator of CTC-Pak. “More than 555,000 children continue to use tobacco each day. Youth is considered as future of nation. If there is no youth that means the future is at stake.” He said.

Around the world, proven measures to reduce tobacco use have greatly reduced the health and economic costs associated with tobacco. These measures include increased tobacco taxes, large pictorial warning labels on tobacco products, restrictions on tobacco advertising and bans on smoking in indoor public places.