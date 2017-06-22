TMUC signs MoU with British Council to offer APTIS, IELTS

Staff Reporter

The Millennium University College (TMUC) H-11/4, Islamabad and The British Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU for an IELTS University Partnership and APTIS today says a press release.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) Chief Executive The Millennium University College and Mr. Hasan Khattak, Director Examinations Services British Council, Pakistan signed the MoU at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Citing the undertaking as a milestone in his mission to promote Languages in Pakistan, Mr. Faisal Mushtaq stated, “This partnership will allow students to take English proficiency tests at a subsidized cost while British Council shall provide support in teacher trainings and workshops to facilitate quality academic delivery.” He thanked British Council in supporting TMUC to equip Pakistani youth with competencies that enable them in becoming productive global citizens.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Khattak stated that the British Council has a proud history of supporting Institutes of Higher Education (IHEs) in Pakistan through creating opportunities for Pakistani IHEs to connect, share ideas and collaborate with UK organizations.

He further highlighted the importance of this partnership between The Millennium University College TMUC and the British Council, as it will help in facilitating not only university students and faculty, but also the local population.