TMIS helping better monitoring of schools

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Elementary & Secondary Education Department (ESED) has started working on Teachers Management Information System (TMIS) – A project that will contain complete information of all teachers including their profiles, transfer and posting history, conduct and school profile.

For this purpose, the Independent Monitoring Unit and Teachers’ Management Information System will be connected for availability of up to date information of all teachers and schools.

‘The TMIS will help officials in better monitoring of schools and decisions related to improvements in schools. This will also help in clearly distinguishing performing and non-performing teachers.

TMIS will also help in decision such as merit-based rewards, punishment of non-performing teachers and teachers’ rationalization’ said an official of Elementary & Education Department.