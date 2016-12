Rawalpindi

Tehsil Municipal Administration’s (TMA) anti-encroachment staff was attacked by shopkeepers during an anti encroachment operation on Iqbal Road resulted in injuries to the staffers.

The TMA staff under the supervision of Tehsil Officer Rawal Town Shahzad Gohar was carrying out operation when the shopkeepers identified as Saif along with his brother attacked them to disrupt the drive.—APP