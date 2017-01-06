TMA confiscates goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Rawal Town, under its anti-encroachment operation, has confiscated five truckloads goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed on a number of shopkeepers.

According to details, the staff under the supervision of Town Officer Regulation and Superintendent conducted raids in several markets and roads including Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Muslim Town, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market and the adjoining roads and confiscated goods of 63 encroachers while fines were also imposed on those found indulged in encroachments.

The enforcement staff would continue the operation on daily basis and the violators would be fined and their goods confiscated, TMA spokesman said adding, despite, repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed. —APP