Timings of Namaz-e-Eid at DHA mosques

City Reporter

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday announced the timings of Namaz of Eid-ul-Azha at DHA mosques in the metropolis.

The Namaz-e-Eid will be offered at Masjid Omer Bin Abdul Aziz, Phase VII at 6.30 a.m, Masjid Tooba Phase II at 7.00 a.m, Masjid Usman Ghani Beach Avenue Phase V Extension at 7.00 a.m, Masjid Mustafa East Street Phase I at 7.15 a.m, Masjid Zubair Khayaban-e-Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Phase VII Extension at 7.15 a.m, Masjid Saad Bin Waqas Phase I at 7.30 a.m and Masjid Creek Vista Phase VIII at 7.30 a.m.