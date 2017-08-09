Time to show unity instead of acrimony: CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad ShahbazSharif has said that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase of its history and due to it; the importance of national unity has increased as ever before in the present day circumstance because it is time to show unity instead of acrimony.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Shahbazsaid that enemy wants to create chaos and instability in the country because Pakistan has made tremendous development in many sectors during the last four years. “Pakistan is achieving new heights of development due to the CPEC project and this development has rattled the enemies,” he said.

He said that Pakistani nation is fully united and shall foil such nefarious designs of the enemy with the power of unity. In the present day circumstances, we should only work for Pakistan by setting aside personal interests, because it is our country and we shall jointly work to move about Pakistan. He said that claimants of new Pakistan have given noting to the country except sit-ins and lockdowns and tried to divide the nation. These elements have promoted the politics of allegations and indecency. He said that the sit-in group obstructed the development process, instead of participating in the process of national development .