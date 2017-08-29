Time to repatriate Afghan refugees

ARMY Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has rightly observed that one of the key factors for enduring peace in the region was dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees. Talking to Afghan Chief of General Staff Gen Sharif Yaftali on Sunday, he emphatically stated that Pakistan was willing to extend fullest possible cooperation for restoration of peace in Afghanistan but cannot bring Afghan war into Pakistan.

Apart from repeated assurances given by civilian and military leadership of the country, Pakistan has demonstrated by actions that it genuinely wants durable peace in Afghanistan. This is because peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s own interest as the country is pursuing an ambitious economic agenda that demands tranquillity and stability not just in Pakistan but also in the region. Because of this reason an all-encompassing operation against terrorism was launched and its results are before the whole world. The world in general appreciates Pakistan’s role and achievements in the war against terror but regrettably the United States and Afghan government are blaming Pakistan of non-cooperation just to cover up their own failures, which is evident from the fact that Taliban control forty percent of Afghan territory. Anyhow, coming back to Afghan refugees, the problem is there for the last nearly four decades but could not be resolved mainly because of lack of interest on part of the Afghan government and the world community to take concrete measures for their repatriation and rehabilitation in Afghanistan. Majority of them came to Pakistan during Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and since then the situation has been changing in the neighbouring country and presently they can safely be repatriated to their homeland where majority of their compatriots are living. However, they are not willing to say goodbye to the green pastures in Pakistan and lately many of them are also being misused by some foreign intelligence agencies to destabilise Pakistan. Under these circumstances, there was absolutely no justification for keeping them in Pakistan any more but the decision-makers seem lacking courage to make a firm decision in the interest of the country.

