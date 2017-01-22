Time of pulling each other’s legs has gone: Hamza

Advises Bilawal to follow ethics, first serve Karachiites then talk about Lahore

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said that the time of pulling each other’s leg has gone, as the masses need progress. He said that prime minister has presented himself and his chil-dren for accountability in Supreme Court. He said the corrupt person did not present himself in front of court. He said the people standing right and left of Imran Khan are scared from the courts. He said Imran Khan is also afraid from courts. He said Imran could not become the prime minister through politics of sit-ins and unrest.

While talking to media persons in Lahore on Saturday Hamza Shahbaz expressed that they face the challenge of solving problems gallantly. He revealed that CM Punjab summons the meeting of health department each day.

PML-N leader commented that the facts should not be ignored. He also expressed that the prime minister presented himself for accountability and that the ultimate victor would be Pakistani nation in the ongoing matter.

He gave out a message to Imran Khan by saying that those who got their loan forgiven are standing alongside you.

He said investment of 45 billion rupees is being made on CPEC project, adding that the electricity load shedding will be overcome in 2018. He said whole world is acknowledging that the economy of Pakistan is strengthening. He said that the lights of Karachi are returning back. He said the terrorism is being eliminated, adding that the incidents of kidnapping for ransom have been decreased. He said that terrorist incidents have been decreased; add-ing that some more work is needed to be done. He said war against terrorism will continue till complete elimina-tion, adding that Pakistani nation will win this war.

He said Imran Khan should serve the problems of masses of Khyber Pakthunkhwa instead of staging sit-ins and politics of unrest, adding that Imran should fulfil the promises made with the masses in KP.

He said the people would vote those who will serve them. Hamza Shahbaz advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fol-low ethics, adding that Bilawal should serve the people of Karachi then talk about Lahore. He said the people of Karachi till today ride on old buses and there is heaps of garbage in Karachi, adding that Bilawal should resolve these problems. He said near the elections every party do politics and issue political statements, adding that PML-N in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will secure victory in 2018 elections.

He said Imran khan owns offshore company, adding that what happened with Ehtisab Commission in KP is in front of whole nation. He said first the ministers were sacked on corruption charges but upon arising need they were again taken back in government.—SABAH