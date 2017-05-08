Time has come for Imran’s accountability: Rana Tanveer

Staff Reporter

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that time had come for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to face accountability.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of construction work at a link-canal in Sharqpur near here, he said that the incumbent government would complete its tenure and general elections would be held next year.

The minister also announced construction of an interchange at Sharqpur on Lahore-Karachi Motorway.

The link-canal project will be completed at a cost of Rs 20 million and it will provide water to farmers at the tail-end.