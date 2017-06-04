Time to beat the heat with soothing ‘Falsa’ in Ramzan

Short-season summer fruit ‘Falsa’, is available in markets, to allure heat-sticken people with its nutritional qualities during Ramzan.

Currently, falsa is seen in markets, and streets but is being sold at expensive rates. It is selling at 250 per kg in the markets.

Falsa, is a fruit of the tree Grewia asiatica. The fruit is consumed due to its soothing and cooling effect in summer as well as for other health benefits.

Falsa contains good levels of Potassium, and is rich in Vitamin C, Calcium, Phosphorus and fibre.

The seeds contain palmitic, stearic, oleic and linoleic acids.The fruit peel has the highest antioxidant activity followed by the pulp and then the seeds.

The fruits also offer radiation protection. A buyers at the city market said “This is the second time I am taking Falsa to home since my children like it. I like to have Falsa drink when I come back from work in hot afternoon”

A vendor said “It is excellent to alleviate summer thirst and hot wather related problems.” According to a health expert “Falsa contains anthocyanin flavonoids which are responsible to be protective against cancer. Falsa fruit and falsa juice have been used for centuries to treat liver and gall bladder problems.”—APP

