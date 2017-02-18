Tillerson denies hinting at scrapping Iran nuke deal

Washington

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has denied Friday suggesting that the US would want “to get rid of” a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran. A report had cited France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault as saying after a Thursday meeting with Tillerson that the French had gotten such an impression.

“I didn’t leave any such impression,” Tillerson, however, said later in the day, Reuters reported. Ayrault also told reporters after the meeting that there was a clear difference of opinion between the two allies on the nuclear deal, “with the United States wanting to review it from scratch.” Paris is also a party to the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under the JCPOA, all nuclear-related sanctions on Iran were terminated, and Iran in return has agreed to apply certain limits to its nuclear program and provide enhanced access to international monitors to its nuclear facilities.—Agencies