Tighten the security first

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India

AS a professional, so far I have worked in various places in India like Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Hyderabad, Tuticorin and Mumbai. And shockingly my strong observation is that the police patrol in Mumbai is not up to the mark and almost pathetic. As a responsible person, I am pointing out this.

Yes, rules and regulations are vital when it comes to law and order. However, increasing the police force is important – to begin with. Hence serious and urgent steps are required on the part of the government to strengthen the security vigil in order to ensure the overall safety for all citizens.