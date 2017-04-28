Ties with Japan moving ‘forward’

Moscow

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s ties with Japan were moving forward as he met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the latest bid to make progress on a decades-old territorial dispute.

The meeting follows on from Putin’s first visit to Japan in 11 years last December, when the two leaders failed to resolve a disagreement over an island chain that has prevented their nations signing a peace treaty to formally end World War II.

But the Russian strongman insisted that the two sides are making important steps towards bolstering trade and political relations despite the dispute.

“At our previous meeting… during talks we agreed to activate our relations, our contacts, our joint work, and we can already draw some conclusions: there is movement forward,” Putin said at the start of talks with Abe in Moscow.—APP