Ties with China beyond CPEC, says CM

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party believes that CPEC can act as a force multiplier for Pakistan. It is not merely a road construction project rather a long term strategic development agenda. “I would say that our relationship with China is beyond CPEC.”

This he said while delivering his addresss to the Chinese Consulate programme held at a local hotel to launch a documentary titled “CPEC, a real transformation to people’s life in Karachi to reflect economical and social development in Karachi,” said a statement on Wednesday.

The programme was attended by leading businessman, diplomats and notables in a large number. He said that in the documentary a strong partnership between Pakistan and China in different sectors such as port & shipping, wind energy, finance, construction and cultural activities under which Chinese were learning Urdu and Pakistanis were learning Chinese and other activities were shown thriving.

This is a new change under which friendship between the two nations would further cement, he said. The relationship between Pakistan and China is one that has been established by trust, interwoven with friendship, and cemented with confidence and pride.

The bond between our peoples and civilizations is even deeper right from the arrival of great Buddhist monks in the early 4th century to the traders walking along the historic Silk route, our relationship has only strengthened, he recalled.

The chief minister said that since 1950 five generations of Chinese and Pakistani leadership have initiated, cultivated and fostered a relationship that has sustained all rigours of time. He said that the charismatic leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto lent new heights to this relationship.

He added that the then Prime Minister Bhutto elucidated his thoughts when he said “if we look around us, the only great power whose objective interests coincide with Pakistan’s, and the only country capable of assisting Pakistan, is the People’s Republic of China,” he quoted.

Murad said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the former President Asif Ali Zardari developed close ties with the leadership of Communist Party of China. The new generation under the Chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continue to consider China as a dependable brother and friend.