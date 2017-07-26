Tick..tick..finishes too fast, says Punam Raut’s coach

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The time period of 15 seconds given to the batting and fielding sides to appeal against the umpires decision on Out and Not Out is very less, according to Punam Raut’s personal cricket coach Sanjay Gaitonde.

On Sunday in the ICC-organised Women’s World Cup final against England at Lord’s, Indian opener Punam Raut, in the 43rd over of India innings, took longer to decide on opting for the referral against the LBW out decision and was lawfully denied by the on-field umpire.

‘This time limit of 15 seconds is too short. The batsman at the crease has to first consult his / her partner and inquire about the pitching of the ball and can not instantly decide to opt for the review. The same is the case with the fielding side (on not out decisions)”, the coach Gaitonde, speaking exclusively said.

“The minimum time limit should be 20 seconds”.

The count-down begins after ten seconds and the field umpire calls at every second passes.

When argued that the longer time would enable the coach or player/s from pavilion to send the feedback to the players on field, Gaitonde says, “if the strategy (among players) is already pre-decided on this, it can be done within 15 seconds also. There is hardly a difference of five seconds and in my opinion, it would not make more advantage for anyone to send signal (from pavilion) for the referral”.

“In Punam Raut’s case, the on-field umpire’s decision was doubtful. The ball was pitching on the leg-side and the third umpire may have had overturned the decision had the appeal been made in time”, coach added.

Punam’s father, Ganesh Raut believes that his daughter was out. “Even if her appeal for the referral had been accepted, it would not have made the difference”, the father, a driver by profession, said while watching the match.