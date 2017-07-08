TI man killed, hashish seized

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Peace committee member in the far flung area of Landikotal subdivision was killed when a hand grenade went off in his hands, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that Shad Wali, a volunteer of Tawheedul Islam (TI), a pro-government group had a hand-grenade which suddenly exploded. The officials have also confirmed the casualty.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tawheedul Islam, a pro-government group also known as peace lashkar has been carrying out activities in the remote area of Landikotal from a long time and don’t allow the anti-state elements and militants groups in the area.

Meanwhile the Khyber Khasadar force personnel at Pak-Afghan border Torkham seized fine quality hashish from the luggage of an Afghan national when he entered in Pakistan via Torkham border.