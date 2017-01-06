Thunderstorm, rain to continue

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places upper parts of the country besides central Punjab during next 24 hours while cold and dry weather to persist elsewhere in the country.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Rainfall is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span.

A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday, an official of Met office told APP. During last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, KP, FATA and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Quetta division and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP