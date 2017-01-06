Thunderstorm, rain likely to continue

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places of upper parts besides few central areas of Punjab till Saturday while cold and dry weather will continue elsewhere in the country.

ainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

oggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday, an official of Met office told.—APP