Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan while at isolated areas of Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirbad.—APP