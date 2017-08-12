Thunderstorm, rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Capital, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours whereas hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Punjab at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, in KP at Malakand,Hazara, Peshawar divisions, federal capital, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in D.I Khan, and Zhob divisions. Light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places in Sindh coast. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 3 to 4 days..—APP