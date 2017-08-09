Thunderstorm, rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, federal capital and Kashmir while at isolated places of KP and Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Hazara, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Kalat and Zhob divisions, while light rain/drizzle in Makran division and coastal areas of Sindh.

Hot and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country during this time span. Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of country and likely to increase during next few days.—APP